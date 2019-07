The 40th Cork Folk Festival is announced to take place during the first week in October 2019. The first poster (above) shows the opening date as 3 Oct.; 2 Oct. appears elsewhere on the website. Among the many artists listed on the poster, bluegrass and old-time music in this island are fittingly represented byand by the, of which Niall was a founder member in the late 1960s.

