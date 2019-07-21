Niall Toner, Lee Valley String Band on Cork Folk Festival 2019 lineup
40th Cork Folk Festival is announced to take place during the first week in October 2019. The first poster (above) shows the opening date as 3 Oct.; 2 Oct. appears elsewhere on the website. Among the many artists listed on the poster, bluegrass and old-time music in this island are fittingly represented by Niall Toner and by the Lee Valley String Band, of which Niall was a founder member in the late 1960s.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home