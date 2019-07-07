News from Nechville
Following our post of two days ago on the latest Deering banjo with built-in pickups, Nechville Musical Products send their latest newsletter with 'How to achieve your ideal plugged in sound' as the lead article, including tips on low-budget and no-budget solutions. There is a wealth of information on the Nechville website, including general banjo setup, troubleshooting, and of course photos and details of the full range of Tom Nechville's instruments with their radical innovation of banjo engineering. The nearest Nechville dealer is the Eagle Music Shop in northern England.
