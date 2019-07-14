New start, new look, new facilities from the EBMA
European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has been completely reorganised and redesigned, following a basic restructuring of the organisation. (Cup O' Joe from Co. Armagh are among the bands shown on the website's front page, listed under the heading 'EBMA bands and artists'). The EBMA board announce on the EBMA Facebook:
Dear Follower or Member of the EBMA,
We are fully aware that there has recently been some silence about EBMA's activities. Due to personnel changes, we were in a restructuring process and took time to reflect on how we want to handle our support for European Bluegrass in the upcoming future.
What's new?
As a first step of improvement we are excited to announce our new website www.ebma.org with the first European Directory of Bluegrass Musicians, Bands, Events and Commercial Partners.
Create your own musicians-listing to let the world know you are there! Help other people connect with you and find out where other musicians live. As a 'Band Member' you can now easily list and promote yourself.
EBMA is dedicated to the development of European Bluegrass and the promotion of Bluegrass around Europe. Therefore we are seeking partnerships with all the big bluegrass festivals and events, the luthiers, the bluegrass camps, the radio stations and many more. As a member you may benefit from discounts and special offers.
Are you already an EBMA member?
Due to our new membership administration it is necessary to register to our new website once. It helps us to minimize administrative work. Best of all: Standard Membership - it’s free until March 2020!
Help us to build-up this online community!
Join in and help the European Bluegrass community to grow. It’s all there in our database.
Thanks a lot for your continued support!
