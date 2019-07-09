New releases by past visitors
Mountain Fever Records announce the release of a new single, 'Yesterday's heartache', written by the Nashville-based songwriters Jerry Salley, Kelli Kingrey, and Bruce Carpenter, and sung by Kristy Cox (AUS), who toured Ireland with her band in May this year, thanks to mygrassisblue.com. The release is also featured on Bluegrass Today, where an audio clip can be heard.
*Compass Records announce that Tall fiddler, the new album by Michael Cleveland, due for release on 23 August, will be featured this week on Kyle Cantrell's 'Bluegrass junction' show on Sirius XM radio. A brief video trailer about the album shows some of the stellar cast of accompanying musicians and also serves to make us think again about the number of notes that can be played in one minute and ten seconds.
Labels: CDs, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home