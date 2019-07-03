03 July 2019

Mama's Broke (CAN) at the Cobblestone, 26 July 2019

Following upon the BIB post of 18 June, thanks to Vincent Dermody of Enthusiastic Eunuch Promotions for full details of the sole appearance in Ireland during the current tour by Mama's Broke (CAN) - at the Cobblestone, 77 King St. North, Dublin 7, on Friday 26 July. Doors open at 8.00 p.m., and tickets are €14 from Biletto.ie. The event is on Facebook. Vincent sends the following introduction and press release, together with a link to the video above of their original song 'Even though':

Mama’s Broke is a powerful folk duo that deliver a compelling performance with heart and raw energy. Although highly influenced by their Canadian roots, Lisa and Amy are based out of nowhere and everywhere.

 Their two strong voices blend to create haunting harmonies, while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin, and incorporate traditional dance and foot percussion into their performance. Their original – and often dark – compositions push the boundaries of tradition and the constraints of genre. Drawing from old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan and doom metal, they create a soundscape that is both familiar and new.

Since forming the band in 2014, Mama’s Broke has been gaining momentum fast ; having already completed two European, and several Canadian and US tours. They have performed in a wide range of venues, from circus shows in New Orleans, to pirate ships in Amsterdam, to concert halls in Ireland, to theatres in Brooklyn. In this way, they stay true to the transient nature of folklore, as they travel the world sharing and collecting song.

2017 brought the release of their debut album, Count the wicked, which earned them a Canadian Folk Music Award for Ensemble of the Year as well as a nomination for an ECMA Rising Star Award.

