Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) available for Aug. 2020
Brookfield Knights agency writes:
We are delighted to announce that Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards [above; photo by Patrik Bonnet] will be returning to the UK and Ireland for a month-long run of dates in August next year.
It had not been possible, due to commitments the band had elsewhere, to bring them in during 2019, apart from a short run in Ireland at the start of the year when they were flown over as one of the main attractions for Dublin’s TradFest (the event was televised from Dublin Castle), and to participate in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.
In 2018, of course, they enjoyed their busiest ever year, with BBC TV and radio sessions associated with shows at Celtic Connections Festival, followed by midsummer touring that included stunning sets at Underneath The Stars Festival and Llangollen Fringe festival.
We have four UK summer festivals (including Cambridge) all keen to include the band in their 2020 programmes. Laura and the girls are hoping there will be enough interest in Ireland to be able to include a run of dates when they are over.
Do let us know if that might be of interest.
Contact Loudon via the Brookfield Knights website or by e-mail.
