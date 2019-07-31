JigJam: busy schedule and acclaimed album
JigJam announce that after July dates in the US, Scotland, and France, their next US tour begins this coming Friday and lasts till the beginning of October. In early November they'll play an Irish tour with dates in Dublin, Dundalk, Cashel, and Mullingar.
Their latest album, Phoenix, available through their website, is on the cover of the September issue of Irish Music magazine, and last week RTÉ made it the Album of the Week.
Labels: Bands, Media, Recordings, Tours
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home