JigJam with Ricky Skaggs (centre) at ROMP in Owensboro, KY

We were honoured and humbled to be performing at ROMP Festival last weekend on the main stage with such an incredible lineup of artists including, and. Not even the sweltering heat could stop us from having a great time! The audience were amazing and the other artists, many of whom are heroes of ours, were welcoming and made us feel at home!

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Tours