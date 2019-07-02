JigJam back from ROMP 2019
JigJam with Ricky Skaggs (centre) at ROMP in Owensboro, KY
Admiring and envious congratulations to Tullamore's JigJam, who announce:
We were honoured and humbled to be performing at ROMP Festival last weekend on the main stage with such an incredible lineup of artists including Ricky Skaggs, Steve Earle, Della Mae, Patty Loveless, and Sam Bush. Not even the sweltering heat could stop us from having a great time! The audience were amazing and the other artists, many of whom are heroes of ours, were welcoming and made us feel at home!
JigJam's immediate future includes trips back to the USA and to Britain, France, Germany, and Ireland. Full details are on their online tour schedule.
