Happy 90th birthday, Jesse McReynolds
Jesse Lester McReynolds, one of the first generation of bluegrass musicians, was born 90 years ago today in Carfax, VA. His mandolin style was the first to differ conspicuously from that of Bill Monroe. He and his elder brother Jim began playing professionally in 1947, and their vocal duet was one of the smoothest and most influential in bluegrass. The cover art (left) is from a reissue of some of their classic 1950s recordings. They were inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor (now 'Hall of Fame') in 1993.
Since Jim's death in 2002, Jesse has remained active as singer, instrumentalist, and bandleader. The BIB wishes him many happy returns of the day.
