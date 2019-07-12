Eileen Carson Schatz
Over the past year the BIB has reported (24 May 2018, 31 Aug. 2018, 20 May 2019) on the battle of Eileen Carson, wife of Mark Schatz, against the onset of pancreatic cancer. Two months ago it was announced that treatment had been unable to halt its progress. John Lawless has now published on Bluegrass Today the sad news that Eileen Carson died on Wednesday 10 July, after a benefit concert in her honour. Information on funeral arrangements is awaited.
