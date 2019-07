Following the announcement (see the BIB for 4 July ) of the issue of 'the ultimate touring banjo', the Winston Marshall Signature Model Deering Banjos announce a corresponding addition to their Goodtime range: the GOTR , now on sale at $649.00 list price. More details are on the Deering website. As shown in the image (left), a free gig bag and set of strings are offered with a GOTR bought from now to 9 August.

Labels: Banjo, Suppliers