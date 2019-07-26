26 July 2019

Buck Forty Nine (USA) in Ireland, Aug. 2019

Thanks to Fiona Max for the news that two brothers from Washington DC - one still based in Washington, the other in Denmark - have joined up to create a country / honky-tonk band, Buck Forty Nine, who will be playing in Finns Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, on two nights - Tuesday 6 Aug. (on stage) and Friday 9 Aug. (at the bar).

As the poster image above shows, they will also be playing on Sunday 4 Aug. at the Dublin Blues, Roots & Brass Festival; on Wed. 7 Aug. at Joe Watty's Bar, Inishmore, Aran Islands; and on Saturday 10 Aug. at McCarthy's of Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

Labels: , , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:40 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home