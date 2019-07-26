Buck Forty Nine (USA) in Ireland, Aug. 2019
Finns Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, on two nights - Tuesday 6 Aug. (on stage) and Friday 9 Aug. (at the bar).
As the poster image above shows, they will also be playing on Sunday 4 Aug. at the Dublin Blues, Roots & Brass Festival; on Wed. 7 Aug. at Joe Watty's Bar, Inishmore, Aran Islands; and on Saturday 10 Aug. at McCarthy's of Fethard, Co. Tipperary.
Labels: Blues, Country, Festivals, Honky-tonk, Venues, Visiting bands
