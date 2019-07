Thanks tofor the news that two brothers from Washington DC - one still based in Washington, the other in Denmark - have joined up to create a country / honky-tonk band,, who will be playing in Finns Ale House , Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, on two nights - Tuesday 6 Aug. (on stage) and Friday 9 Aug. (at the bar).As the poster image above shows, they will also be playing on Sunday 4 Aug. at the Dublin Blues, Roots & Brass Festival ; on Wed. 7 Aug. at Joe Watty's Bar , Inishmore, Aran Islands; and on Saturday 10 Aug. at McCarthy's of Fethard , Co. Tipperary.

