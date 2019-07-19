Bluegrass bands wanted in Miltown Malbay
We are very keen to host bluegrass here in West Clare but finding it quite difficult to source bands. You might think of us if you hear of anyone looking to come this direction. We are Tom Malone's Pub and Markethouse based in Miltown Malbay. We were lucky to have High Plains Tradition play here. It was a huge success. Would appreciate any help you could give.
The BIB hopes this comes to the attention of tour organisers, visiting bands, and any others who have what it takes to follow High Plains Tradition (USA). HPT played at Tom Malone's on 29 March this year as part of their latest tour, organised by John Nyhan.
Labels: Bands, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
