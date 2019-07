We are very keen to host bluegrass here in West Clare but finding it quite difficult to source bands. You might think of us if you hear of anyone looking to come this direction. We are Tom Malone's Pub and Markethouse based in Miltown Malbay. We were lucky to have High Plains Tradition play here. It was a huge success. Would appreciate any help you could give.

