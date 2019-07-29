Bluegrass and Americana at Naul, Sept.-Oct. 2019
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Main St., Naul, Fingal, Co. Dublin, announces its New Season music programme, which includes concerts by Chris Jones & the Night Drivers on Saturday 7 September, and by the folk-rock Americana band Session Americana on Friday 4 October.
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers will be at Naul a week after their appearance at this year's Omagh festival. The BIB for 17 July mentioned recent changes in the band's lineup, and yesterday we cited a recent report from Tristan Scroggins that he would be on the tour. Further info will appear on the BIB as soon as we receive it.
The Naul show by Session Americana (also on Facebook) will be the last of their coming tour in Ireland. The five shows that now appear on their website (with links for online booking) are:
Sat. 28th Sept.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 29th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Wed. 2nd Oct.: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway
Thurs. 3rd: Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford town
Fri. 4th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Their tour will then continue in the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium till the end of October.
