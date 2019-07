The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre , Main St., Naul, Fingal, Co. Dublin, announces its New Season music programme , which includes concerts by Chris Jones & the Night Drivers on Saturday 7 September, and by the folk-rock Americana band Session Americana on Friday 4 October.Chris Jones & the Night Drivers will be at Naul a week after their appearance at this year's Omagh festival. The BIB for 17 July mentioned recent changes in the band's lineup, and yesterday we cited a recent report fromthat he would be on the tour. Further info will appear on the BIB as soon as we receive it.The Naul show by Session Americana (also on Facebook ) will be the last of their coming tour in Ireland. The five shows that now appear on their website (with links for online booking) are:Sat. 28th Sept.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)Sun. 29th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. DonegalWed. 2nd Oct.: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. GalwayThurs. 3rd: Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford townFri. 4th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. DublinTheir tour will then continue in the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium till the end of October.

Labels: Americana, On the edge, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands