Just over a year ago the BIB carried news of the death of the powerful singer. Today, on Bluegrass Today , reports the sad news of the death at age 90 of, Delia Bell's musical partner for forty years. They recorded thirty-two albums together and toured abroad, including giving a concert in Belfast in the late 1970s. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum recognises them as bluegrass pioneers. More details of Bill Grant's life are on Bluegrass Today.

