Big family: the story of bluegrass music
IBMA Foundation for the news that Kentucky Educational Television will be touring seven Kentucky cities from 13 July to 1 August, presenting previews of the feature-length (two-hour) documentary film Big family: the story of bluegrass music.
A brief introduction to the scope of the film, together with a three-and-a-half-minute trailer (well worth watching in itself), can be found here. Plenty of familiar faces can be seen, and some memorable quotes heard (sample: 'What we love about bluegrass, I think, is that explosive creativity' - Chris Thile). The film will be broadcast across the USA on PBS stations on Friday 30 August at 9.00 p.m.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home