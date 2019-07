The programme has been announced for the Ardara Bluegrass Festival , to be held a week from now in Ardara, Co. Donegal. It begins on Friday with a bluegrass session in the Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, hosted by(left).On Saturday (20 July) picking in the Beehive resumes in an afternoon session 'with the best of bluegrass'. The gala concert will be held in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel from 8.00 p.m., with, the, and Alecia Nugent (USA) and her band.The Sunday programme (21 July) begins and ends in the Beehive, with a further afternoon session followed in the evening by a Bluegrass Jamboree - 'a superb lineup in the Beehive Bar hosted bywith special guests!'

Labels: Festivals, Jams, Sessions, Venues, Visiting bands