Ardara Bluegrass Festival (19-21 July 2019): programme
Ardara Bluegrass Festival, to be held a week from now in Ardara, Co. Donegal. It begins on Friday with a bluegrass session in the Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, hosted by Mel Corry (left).
On Saturday (20 July) picking in the Beehive resumes in an afternoon session 'with the best of bluegrass'. The gala concert will be held in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel from 8.00 p.m., with King Blue, the Henry Family, and Alecia Nugent (USA) and her band.
The Sunday programme (21 July) begins and ends in the Beehive, with a further afternoon session followed in the evening by a Bluegrass Jamboree - 'a superb lineup in the Beehive Bar hosted by Tony O’Brien with special guests!'
