Alecia Nugent (USA): tour begins Fri. 12 July 2019
Thanks to John Nyhan for a reminder that in addition to Sideline, who began their tour last night, this week sees further distinguished visitors to Ireland - the forthcoming tour of Ireland by Alecia Nugent and her band, beginning this coming Friday.
Alecia has won the SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year (Traditional) award several times; has three highly regarded albums on Rounder plus a new album, The old side of town; and was nominated in 2009 for IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today wrote about her: 'Pure and powerful, Alecia has a wide range and a lovely voice. She brings passion and sincerity to every song she sings.'
She leads four fine bluegrass musicians: Beth Lawrence (Sister Sadie), harmony vocals, bass; Gena Britt (Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina), vocals, banjo; Jed Clark, guitar; and James Kee, mandolin, who was here three years ago with the Hamilton County Ramblers, having played previously with Kati Penn & NewTown and subsequently with Dailey & Vincent. The complete schedule for Alecia and the band is:
Fri. 12th July: Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 13th: Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, GAA Club, Dublin Rd, Athy, Co. Kildare
Sun. 14th: Old School House, Clashmore, Co. Waterford
Mon. 15th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 16th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Wed. 17th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Thurs. 18th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 19th: Seisiún Fhánada, Fanavolty, Fanad, Co. Donegal
Sat. 20th: Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal
