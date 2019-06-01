We Banjo 3: new album available for pre-order
Galway's We Banjo 3, the Kings of Celtgrass, announce:
Now you can experience the legendary sound of a live We Banjo 3 show from the comfort of your own home, in sparkling high-definition audio. Recorded in front of a live audience at the world famous music venue The Ark, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Roots to rise LIVE is the perfect sound track to summer 2019 - high energy, joyful, and exhilarating. This is rock'n'roll - banjofied.
The new fourteen-track album will be released on 19 July. Fans can now:
- pre-order the CD and vinyl bundles and get 20% off all We Banjo 3 shirts and hoodies;
- pre-save on Spotify and get access to a secret live video, and/or
- pre-order on iTunes and get an instant download track.
