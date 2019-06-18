Visiting old-tiem players, July and Nov. 2019
FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that old-time maestro Riley Baugus will be on a three-week tour in these islands from the end of October this year. The Alan Bearman Music agency, organising the tour, write:
Riley Baugus represents the very best of old time American banjo and song. His powerful singing voice and his expert musicianship place him squarely in the next generation of the quality American roots tradition.
The tour includes these three dates in Ireland:
Wed. 13th Nov.: Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 14th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Fri. 15th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
*Mama's Broke (Lisa Maria, vocals, fiddle. mandolin, guitar, feet; Amy Lou, vocals, banjo, guitar, mandolin) will be touring these islands from 21 July to 18 Aug., in the course of which they will play one date in Ireland - on Fri. 26 July in the Cobblestone, Dublin. Their powerful and complex music can be heard, for instance, on Bandcamp. The Cobblestone website includes a link for online booking and a video (also on YouTube).
