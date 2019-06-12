Two Time Polka: June gigs
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are the details of our June gigs.
Cork Summer Show
Sun. 16th: Entertainment Zone, Cork Summer Show, Curaheen Rd, Cork city. Start 12.00 noon
Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy (BAND) Festival
Fri. 21st: Arnolds Hotel, Main St. Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 074 9136208
Sat. 22nd: Roonies Nightclub, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 9.00 p.m. Tel. 074 9136101
Italian Folkest (Friuli-Venezia-Giulia region)
Thurs. 27th: Cassacco, Parco Europa. Open air. Start 9.15 p.m
Sat. 29th: Flaibano, Piazza Monumento. Open air. Start 9.15 p.m
Sund. 30th: Aquileia, Piazza Capitolo. Open air. Start 9.15 p.m
Our next mail will have details of our gigs at the Charlotte St. Festival in Wexford and at the Phil Murphy Festival in Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
