Donegal NewsDonegal NewsNORTH-WEST BLUEGRASS FESTIVALMcGinley's Bar, Letterkenny, is the venue for a major celebration of Bluegrass Music on the week-end of November 15th to 18th.The first North-West Bluegrass Festival, sponsored by Budweiser, promises to be a fabulous non stop session with the best of Irish Bluegrass talent.Special guests of the Festival will be the Dublin based Texas Kellys, featuring Jimmy Kelly, late of Sackville String Band, on banjo, Steve Wickham, formerly of the Waterboys, on fiddle, one time "In Tua Nua" member, Paul Byrne, on drums, Frank Gleeson and Alan Johnston on guitars, with Martin O'Keefe on double bass. They play McGinley's on Saturday night, November 17th.Donegal's own, The Whunbushes, open the Festival on Thursday night and close it again on Sunday.Other features include the Wild Duck Bluegrass Club, who meet once a month in the Wild Duck Bar, Portglenone, on the shores of Lough Neagh. This dedicated gat[]ering of musicians from all over the North and Donegal represents some of the finest Bluegrass talent in the country. The Club will meet in McGinley's Bar on Friday night, November 16th, and Saturday afternoon, November 17th.Derry guitar players, Frankie Robinson and Ray Jordan, have brought music from the Foyle to the very heartlands of Bluegrass on their regular tours Stateside. They play McGinley's on Sunday afternoon, November 18th, and will be joined by friends and neighbours.

