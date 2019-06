(banjo),(guitar), and(fiddle) are The Brothers Blue , an American folk trio from New York State, basing their sound in southern Appalachian old-time fiddle music, and incorporating country and bluegrass sounds as well. You can hear their music on their own YouTube channel . Towards the end of this month they'll be in Dublin and Cork in (their words) 'a half vacation/ half play-as-much-OT-music-in-Ireland-as-we-can for a week'. The Brothers Blue (also on Facebook ) will be at the venerable old-time jam in the Cobblestone on Saturday 22 June, and arelater that evening at the Patriots Inn , Kilmainham, Dublin 8. They’re in Dublin just for that weekend before proceeding to Cork, which has long been a stronghold of old-time and bluegrass music in this island. They can be contacted by e-mail

