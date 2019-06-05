Sore Fingers: new developments before the Jubilee
Sore Fingers Summer Schools in England, announce that the Easter 2020 Sore Fingers Week will be the twenty-fifth event of the series. Before that takes place, however, there will be other Sore Fingers events:
- the annual October weekend (25-27 Oct. this year), in which the teaching staff will include Bill Forster on banjo, and there will be a special new course on improvisation;
- a new week-long course on Monroe-style mandolin (3-9 Nov. 2019), taught by the uniquely qualified Mike Compton and held in Andalusia, Spain*;
- the selection of tutors for Easter 2020 is in progress.
* BIB editor's note: Not to be confused with Kate Lissauer's old-time music learning holidays, also in Andalusia.
