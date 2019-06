the annual October weekend (25-27 Oct. this year), in which the teaching staff will include Bill Forster on banjo, and there will be a special new course on improvisation ;

a new week-long course on Monroe-style mandolin (3-9 Nov. 2019), taught by the uniquely qualified Mike Compton and held in Andalusia, Spain*;

the selection of tutors for Easter 2020 is in progress.

and, organisers of Sore Fingers Summer Schools in England, announce that the Easter 2020 Sore Fingers Week will be the twenty-fifth event of the series. Before that takes place, however, there will be other Sore Fingers events:With a glance at the uncertainties of many aspects of contemporary life, John and Moira announce: 'We are determined to see SF through these difficult times and continue to offer the best value-for-money, high-quality learning opportunities over here in Britain and Europe.' Read more in the latest Sore Fingers news release

