Sideline (USA) tour - only a month away!
Here it is, the official #sidelineireland2019 pre-tour 'y'all come out and see us' shout-out video from the Sideline guys, recorded from the tour bus while on the road in the US.
There's only 32 days to go, so mark your summer diary for some pedigree bluegrass and to meet the guys in person. The tour kicks off in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, on July 9, followed by Andersons Live, Sligo, on July 10; Mullingar Arts Centre on July 11; the INEC, Killarney, on July 12; Theatre Royal, Waterford, on July 13; and Dublin Unitarian Church on July 14.
This sort of awesomeness doesn't come along very often, so don't miss this oppertunity to catch chart-toppin' North Carolina bluegrass right here in Ireland. As the Big Man himself says herein, 'it's gonna be something!'
Full tour details & tickets available at 💻 http://mygrassisblue.com/sideline-2019/. And a big thanks to BarryzProductions, our multimedia production company of choice, for helping to put the video together.
Go to the mygrassisblue.com Facebook for links to venues and more. Venue links are also on the BIB calendar.
