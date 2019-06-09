Second single from Rick Faris
Rick Faris, who was here as guitarist with the Special Consensus (USA) early this year, released a debut solo on Dark Shadow Recording - the title track of his coming album Breaking in lonesome.
On Friday (7 June) Rick's second single, 'If the Kansas River can', was released. It can be bought on the Dark Shadow website. A clip is also featured in John Lawless's post on Bluegrass Today.
