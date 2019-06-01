Red Herring tour of Britain and Ireland
Red Herring (NL) are about to set off on their 2019 tour of these islands, with a schedule - shown in the poster image - that includes the Westport weekend and two other dates in Ireland (all on the BIB calendar).
The band invite bookers, reviewers, radio DJs, fellow musicians, and people who have helped them in booking the tour, to attend a show of their choice and have their names put on the guest list. Red Herring can be contacted by e-mail. They add:
Potential bookers we have not met yet - please use this offer to check out if you like our music and our live performance, in case you might consider booking us in the future.
We would be very happy for any live concert reviews or media coverage. If you could help us promote the tour in advance or write/ broadcast a report after the fact, we would be very grateful. If you know of any media who would be interested, please forward this message to them - of course the guest list invitation applies to them as well.
Musicians - please let us know if you'd like to meet us at one of these gigs and if you'd be up for a little after-gig jamming!
Red Herring (also on Facebook) consists of Loes van Schaijk, Arthur Deighton, Joram Peeters, and Paul van Vlodrop, all of them among the most capable and experienced bluegrass musicians this side of the Atlantic. Paul, a former member of 4 Wheel Drive, has been called 'the best mandolin player in Europe' by no less than Martino Coppo of Red Wine. Loes is the author of the outstanding book High lonesome below sea level on bluegrass in the Netherlands. Don't miss their unique a cappella version of the 'Wedding dress song' on YouTube.
