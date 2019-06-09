09 June 2019

Ophelia Trio open Irish tour in Dublin, 13, 16 June 2019

Ophelia Trio: (l-r) Gab, Luke, Lily

Thanks to Luke Coffey for this news:

Ophelia Trio is a musical project consisting of Luke Coffey (banjo, vocals), Lily Sheehan (guitar, vocals) and Gab Faure (fiddle). The music is a synergy of Breton folk, Irish traditional music, and old-time. It takes a different direction from the music of the members' other projects, to create something a bit different. The songs are written collaboratively and have an appreciation of nature and music ingrained in the lyrics.

Here is a video of a song recorded in Brittany, France.

We are playing in
  • The Blue Light Pub, Barnacullia, Co. Dublin, Thursday 13 June, 9.00 p.m. (free entry)
  • The Leeson Lounge, 148 Upper Leeson St., Dublin 4, Sunday 16 June, 6.00 p.m. (free entry)
BIB editor's note: Ophelia Trio performed at the Crossover Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival in England last month, having won a place in the showcase competition.

