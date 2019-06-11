NTB to release new single 'Myles Walter Keogh', 25 June 2019
Niall Toner (above) for this news of his latest recording:
The Niall Toner Band (NTB) release their new single 'Myles Walter Keogh' on 25 June 2019, to coincide with the 143rd anniversary of the battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.
This original song, composed by Niall Toner and Johnny Gleeson, tells the tragic story of Myles Keogh from Leighlinbridge (pronounced 'Loughlinbridge') in County Carlow, who emigrated to America, fought on the Union side in the American civil war, subsequently joined the ill-fated 7th Cavalry under General Custer, and died, along with almost 400 of his comrades and an unknown number of Native Americans, at the battle of the Little Bighorn on 25/26 June 1876. The only known survivor was Keogh's horse, named (ironically) 'Comanche'.
A performance video of 'Myles Walter Keogh', featuring Niall and the band, directed and filmed by Fiaz Farrelly, is being simultaneously released on YouTube.
The song tells the story in simple verse, neither glorifying or condemming the action, but rather pointing to the futility of war in any, and all, circumstances.
'Myles Walter Keogh' is just one of the new songs and tunes taken from the upcoming sixth all-original album from Niall and the band, Between the stone fox and the culm crusher, on Avalon Records, due for release in late 2019.
Niall adds a personal note: 'We may get arrested by the Bluegrass Police for the use of some non-bluegrass rhythm instrument on this track, but a short spell of incarceration might be good for a few new prison songs!'
Here also is a list of upcoming events for Niall and the band:
Sun. 16th June: Niall Toner Band, Club D'Art, Carlow, 6.30 p.m., €15
Sun. 23rd: Niall Toner Band, the Wild Duck, 17/20 Sycamore St., Temple Bar, Dublin 2, 6.30 p.m., €15
Tues. 25th: Niall Toner Band, release of single and video 'Myles Walter Keogh'
Sat. 6th July: 'Roots Freeway' returns to RTE Radio One, 1.00 p.m.
Fri. 26th: Niall Toner/ Solo/ Guest/ Gary Ferguson/ Artbank, Bunclody, 8.00 p.m., €15
Mon. 29th: Niall Toner and Richie Foley with Ray Barron and Hank Wedel, Cork (details TBA)
Sun. 4th Aug.: Niall Toner Band, St Enda's, Rathfarnham, Dublin, 3.00-5.00 p.m.; admission free
Sat. 10th: Niall Toner Band, Codys, Rahanna (private party)
Sat. 5th-Sun. 6th Oct.: Niall Toner, solo, Cork Folk Festival
