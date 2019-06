The Niall Toner Band (NTB) release their new single 'Myles Walter Keogh' on 25 June 2019, to coincide with the 143rd anniversary of the battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.This original song, composed byand, tells the tragic story of Myles Keogh from Leighlinbridge (pronounced 'Loughlinbridge') in County Carlow, who emigrated to America, fought on the Union side in the American civil war, subsequently joined the ill-fated 7th Cavalry under General Custer, and died, along with almost 400 of his comrades and an unknown number of Native Americans, at the battle of the Little Bighorn on 25/26 June 1876. The only known survivor was Keogh's horse, named (ironically) 'Comanche'.A performance video of 'Myles Walter Keogh', featuring Niall and the band, directed and filmed by, is being simultaneously released on YouTube.The song tells the story in simple verse, neither glorifying or condemming the action, but rather pointing to the futility of war in any, and all, circumstances.'Myles Walter Keogh' is just one of the new songs and tunes taken from the upcoming sixth all-original album from Niall and the band,, on Avalon Records, due for release in late 2019.Further information: 087-2877299/ 059-9157570Sun. 16th June: Niall Toner Band , Club D'Art, Carlow, 6.30 p.m., €15Sun. 23rd: Niall Toner Band , the Wild Duck, 17/20 Sycamore St., Temple Bar, Dublin 2, 6.30 p.m., €15Tues. 25th: Niall Toner Band , release of single and video 'Myles Walter Keogh'Sat. 6th July: 'Roots Freeway' returns to RTE Radio One, 1.00 p.m.Fri. 26th: Niall Toner/ Solo/ Guest/ Gary Ferguson/ Artbank, Bunclody, 8.00 p.m., €15Mon. 29th: Niall Toner and Richie Foley with Ray Barron and Hank Wedel, Cork (details TBA)Sun. 4th Aug.: Niall Toner Band , St Enda's, Rathfarnham, Dublin, 3.00-5.00 p.m.; admission freeSat. 10th: Niall Toner Band , Codys, Rahanna (private party)Sat. 5th-Sun. 6th Oct.: Niall Toner, solo, Cork Folk Festival

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Media, Recordings, Songwriting, Venues