Nic Gareiss at An Chúirt Chruitireachta 2019
Nick Gareiss (USA) will be taking part in An Chúirt Chruitireachta (30 June-5 July), the annual international harp festival at An Grianán, Termonfechin, Co. Louth. Nick Gareiss will be involved in workshops on 3 and 4 July and an 8.00 p.m. concert on 4 July with harpist Maeve Gilchrist and the RTÉ Con Tempo Quartet.
In his appearances with This Is How We Fly, the freer rhythms of the group display his artistry very well, but perhaps at the expense of the excitement generated when he responds to traditional tunes - for instance, in these YouTube videos of him dancing to the fiddling of Brittany Haas and Bruce Molsky.
Labels: Dance, Festivals, Irish music, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home