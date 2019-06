For fans of percussive dance, Nick Gareiss (USA) will be taking part in An Chúirt Chruitireachta (30 June-5 July), the annual international harp festival at An Grianán, Termonfechin, Co. Louth. Nick Gareiss will be involved in workshops on 3 and 4 July and an 8.00 p.m. concert on 4 July with harpistand the RTÉ Con Tempo Quartet.In his appearances with This Is How We Fly , the freer rhythms of the group display his artistry very well, but perhaps at the expense of the excitement generated when he responds to traditional tunes - for instance, in these YouTube videos of him dancing to the fiddling of Brittany Haas and Bruce Molsky

