Voxhall Records of Nashville, TN, have released the single 'Analog' by McKay & Leigh (USA), whose current tour of Ireland began last Friday and will continue up to and including this coming weekend's Westport festival.'Analog', written by, is the follow-up to their debut single 'New cut road' , and is available for airplay by radio presenters through AirPlay Direct . Musicians on the recording are Brennen Leigh (lead vocal, mandolin),(acoustic guitar, background vocals),(fiddle, background vocals), and(upright bass).

