New single from McKay & Leigh
McKay & Leigh (USA), whose current tour of Ireland began last Friday and will continue up to and including this coming weekend's Westport festival.
'Analog', written by Brennen Leigh, is the follow-up to their debut single 'New cut road', and is available for airplay by radio presenters through AirPlay Direct. Musicians on the recording are Brennen Leigh (lead vocal, mandolin), Noel McKay (acoustic guitar, background vocals), Jenee Fleenor (fiddle, background vocals), and Simon Flory (upright bass).
