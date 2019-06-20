Mississippi River Suite now available for download - and more
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces that
- his 22-minute 'Mississippi River Suite' is now available for download on Bandcamp;
- in this year of the centenary of Pete Seeger's birth the show '100 years of protest' is preparing to go on the road;
- Gold mine for banjo: 100 banjo lessons has now been published by Hal Leonard and will soon be available from Michael's own website; and more.
