Local Honeys (USA) on OTC's Baltimore festival report
Local Honeys (left) - who will be among the ten acts from overseas on the lineup of this weekend's Westport festival, playing in the Friday night concert - were also part of the Inaugural Baltimore Old Time Music Festival, held on March 22-23 this year. Brad Kolodner's report on the festival on Old Time Central says: 'The Local Honeys hypnotized everyone with their powerful originals and stunning harmonies.' They're visible in a video (also on YouTube) about the festival.
Other artists at Baltimore included some who have played in Ireland: Molsky's Mountain Drifters and the Corn Potato String Band. The second Baltimore festival is scheduled for 13-14 Mar. 2020.
Labels: Festivals, Old-time, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home