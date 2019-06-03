03 June 2019

Local Honeys (USA) on OTC's Baltimore festival report

The Local Honeys (left) - who will be among the ten acts from overseas on the lineup of this weekend's Westport festival, playing in the Friday night concert - were also part of the Inaugural Baltimore Old Time Music Festival, held on March 22-23 this year. Brad Kolodner's report on the festival on Old Time Central says: 'The Local Honeys hypnotized everyone with their powerful originals and stunning harmonies.' They're visible in a video (also on YouTube) about the festival.

Other artists at Baltimore included some who have played in Ireland: Molsky's Mountain Drifters and the Corn Potato String Band. The second Baltimore festival is scheduled for 13-14 Mar. 2020.

