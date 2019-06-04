JigJam: new single, new dates in Ireland
Ten days ago the BIB reported that JigJam will be on the bill at this year's Winfield festival in Kansas. The Tullamore band, who are just back from 'a fantastic week' in the Mid-West USA and are about to set off for festivals in Britain, now announce that from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (5 June) their new single 'Bluebird' will be available from all the usual outlets worldwide, the last release before their album Phoenix comes out on 17 June. For ordering and more details, see their website. JigJam's next dates in Ireland will be:
Fri. 14th June: Buddy's Big Shed, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 15th: Luker's Pub, Main St., Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly (part of RiverFest 2019)
