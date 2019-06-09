JigJam interviewed at John Hartford Memorial Festival
JigJam took part in the 'most laid-back festival in America' - the 9th Annual John Hartford Memorial Festival (29 May-1 June) at Bean Blossom, Indiana, USA, the location of Bill Monroe's Music Park & Campground.
The report by Dave Berry on Bluegrass Today includes many fine photos (one is of our old friends Special Consensus on stage), and eight audio recordings of interviews with artists taking part in the festival - and one of these is a two-minute clip of an interview with the members of JigJam, talking about their US tour and their favorite bands.
