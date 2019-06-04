In the June 2019 BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes, among many other good things, a feature by Derek Halsey on John Hartford's mammoth collection of fiddle tunes ($34.95), a compilation by Matt Combs, Katie Harford Hogue, and Greg Reish, of 176 original fiddle tunes composed by the late John Hartford.
The review section includes a review by Bill Foster of North country, the debut album by Danny Burns, born and raised in the north of Ireland (see the BIB for 27 Feb. 2019), with an impressive list of guest musicians. Foster concludes: '... all good songs that feature Burns’ strong lead, and the accompanying musicians make the overall project a fine listening experience'.
