Gary Ferguson (USA) in Ireland, 19-26 July 2019
Thanks to singer/ songwriter Gary Gene Ferguson (USA) for news of his forthcoming tour of Ireland, due to begin a month from now.
Gary has toured Ireland almost every year since 2005, and the coming thirteenth tour, we learn with regret, may be his last visit. The unifying theme will be evenings in concert with fellow songwriters Johnny Tanner (South Carolina), Niall Toner (Co. Carlow), Roy Thompson (Co. Kildare), Colin Henry (Belfast), Thomas Copeland (Belfast), and Joseph Murray (Castledawson, Co. Londonderry). The dates shown on his website are:
Fri. 19th: Roy Thompson, Johnny Tanner, and Gary Ferguson, 'Songwriters in the Round', DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, 9.00 p.m. +353 87 682 5306, €13 (€15)
Sat. 20th: Roy Thompson, Johnny Tanner, and Gary Ferguson, 'Songwriters in the Round', Moy River Folk Club, Moy River B&B, near Cloonacool, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.; 071 9121903 or 087 2512030 (hosts Pat and Rita; bring your own beer!)
Sun. 21st: Roy Thompson, Johnny Tanner, and Gary Ferguson, 'Songwriters in the Round', Dorney Bridge, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 6.00 p.m., 077 1626 7625; minimum donation of £12.50; contact John at dorneybridge@gmail.com
Mon. 22nd: Thomas Copeland, Johnny Tanner, and Gary Ferguson, 'Songwriters in the Round', the Old Forge, 8 John St., Randalstown, Co. Antrim BT41 3AD; 028 9447 9777
Wed. 24th: Tanner, Ferguson, Murray, and Henry, Sessions in the House Listeners Club, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry, 07927900171/ 07565273265; info@sessionsinthehouse.com
Thurs. 25th: Tanner, Ferguson, Murray, and Henry, the Red Room, Cookstown, Co, Tyrone, BT80 9UR, 8.00 p.m.; contact Sharon Loughrin (sharonloughrin05@yahoo.co.uk, 077 36837779)
Fri. 26th: Niall Toner, Gary Ferguson, and Colin Henry, 'Songwriters in the Round', Art Bank, 88 Main St, Ballinapark, Bunclody, Co. Wexford, 8.00 p.m., €15; +353 53 937 5200
*Earlier this year Gary started a songwriter network, 'for gigs, co-writing, and anything song-related'. The roster of writers taking part includes several from Ireland.
