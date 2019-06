Fans of bluegrass, honky-tonk, blues, country, Americana, and rhythm ‘n’ roots are in for a real musical treat as the festival will feature a host of artists playing almost forty free gigs throughout the village.This year’s headline act reflects the broadened remit of the festival as the Sarah Savoy Band will bring a touch of Cajun to the festival. A talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Sarah’s vocal style has been compared to that of, andBorn to Cajun ‘royalty’ in Louisiana, Sarah’s fatheris a world-renowned accordion craftsman and her motherwrote the reference on Cajun music,. A move to France lead Sarah to become a certified chef, and her passion for Cajun food and flavours led to the publication of a cookbook,Along with the 'Princess of Cajun' the festival lineup includes Irish, UK, and American big-name bluegrass and country acts.Making their Dunmore East debut is the. Hailing originally from Hollywood, Northern Ireland,moved to the US in 2005 to pursue a career in music. While establishing an earlier band, he found himself in need of a fiddle player and met, who auditioned for his band. What Caolaidhe didn’t know was that he was auditioning his future wife. Fast-forward a few months and the pair found themselves living on 19th St. in Arlington, Virginia, writing songs and creating the sound that would become the backbone of the 19th Street Band, an exciting fusion of Americana, country, and rock.New acts appearing at this year’s festival include, and, along with returning acts, and, Festival organiser, is looking forward to welcoming lots of new names and some old favourites back to the festival.'Sarah Savoy is a wonderful addition to the lineup this year. She has been described as the Voice of Cajun bymagazine and she’ll bring an authentic Cajun vibe to the festival. Joining Sarah on the lineup is Missourian Liz Moriondo, a popular singer songwriter who is well known by her dynamic voice as a force of nature.'While bluegrass remains at the heart of the festival, many of the new Irish and international acts are bringing a more eclectic offering to the festival. Pilgrim St bring a broad range of Americana, country, folk, and bluegrass to their concerts across the country, while Alfi is a fresh new trio combining American old-time, bluegrass and traditional Irish music.'The festival appeals to die-hard bluegrass fans who have been visiting Dunmore for decades, but it also has a broader appeal to those who simply like good toe-tappin’ music, in a beautiful seaside setting, under the sun!'The 25th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford, kicks off on Thursday 22 August at the Strand Inn and heralds the start of four days of free gigs throughout the village. For more information visit www.discoverdunmore.com or keep up to date on the Discover Dunmore East Facebook page

Labels: Americana, Cajun, Country, Festivals