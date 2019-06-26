Bluegrass/ Americana Night in Belfast, TOMORROW (27 June 2019)
Jesse Janes and the Cool Hand String Band, is being presented tomorrow night (Thursday 27 June) at the Points (formerly Auntie Annie's), 44 Dublin Rd, Belfast BT2 7HN. The time is shown as 8.30-11.30 p.m., and tickets (£9) can be pre-ordered on Eventbrite.
The Jesse Janes are an all-female quartet from Tyrone and Liverpool, whose repertoire takes in blues, Americana, skiffle, rock, country, folk, Irish trad, and original material. The present lineup of the Cool Hand String Band, from Omagh, Co. Tyrone, is Nevin Colton (vocals, guitar), Bronagh Broderick (fiddle, vocals), and Gary McAleer (5-string banjo).
