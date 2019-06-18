With only a few days to go to BAND 2019, the excitement is mounting. We are very happy to say that the festival will kick off with an Opening Night in Arnolds Hotel on Thursday 20 June. Donegal's very ownwill be on stage from about 8.00 p.m. - the perfect start to a weekend jammed packed of top notch music. Some of the international musicians are arriving on Thursday, so you never know who might join the Hillibillies for a tune or two!

