A marriage is announced
Bluegrass Today, 'since we’ve seen a bluegrass wedding as star-studded as this one'.
Alluded to by the BIB on 22 May, the marriage of David Benedict, mandolinist with Boston's Mile Twelve, and Tabitha Agnew, banjoist with Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer, was celebrated (with plenty of music) on 31 May at Ballylane Reformed Presbyterian Church, Clady Milltown, near Markethill, Co. Armagh.
More details and more photos are on the Bluegrass Today feature. Congratulations to the happy couple, who will by now have returned from their honeymoon on the Isle of Skye.
