4th Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree - book now!
Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree Facebook gives a reminder that this year's Jamboree (12-13 July) is only five weeks away, so: 'If you have not booked already it's time to do so.'
Details of the programme, the lineup, the distinguished members of Alecia Nugent's band, and the schedule for her tour in Ireland (culminating in the Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal a week after Athy) appeared on the BIB on 11 April, 2 May, and 14 May. Tour dates are all on the BIB calendar.
