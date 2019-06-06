10 String Symphony (USA) for Ireland, 6-17 May 2020
Music Network announce that as part of their 2019/20 touring programme, 10 String Symphony (Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman) will be touring here from 6 to 17 May 2020.
The duo (formed in 2012) took part in the recording of 'Squirrel Hunters' on the last Special Consensus album, the track that won the IBMA's 2018 Instrumental Recorded Performance award. They have at present a busy touring schedule with their own latest album, Generation frustration. A video of their 'I can't have you anymore' can be seen on their Music Network web page and on YouTube. Details of the Irish tour are to be released in August 2019.
