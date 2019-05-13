What are the Boogiemen up to?
Blue Grass Boogiemen (NL) last played in Ireland, and their many friends and fans here may be wondering how things are with them. The easiest way to find out is through Bluegrass Today, where Lee Zimmerman posted a feature on them last week. There are ample direct quotations from Arnold Lasseur (mandolin, fiddle, vocals), and a video of the Boogiemen performing live on Dutch TV in December 2012, which can also be seen on YouTube. More recent videos are on their own YouTube channel.
