Several of the international acts in the impressive lineup of the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will be playing other dates in Ireland., founder and chief organiser of the Festival, announces on Facebook Fri. 31st May: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, Co. CorkSat. 1st June: Bridge Street, Castlebar, Co. MayoSun. 2nd: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneMon. 3rd: Sessions in the House, Derry cityTues. 4th: Finns Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. TipperaryThurs. 6th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork The Local Honeys (USA), who were touring here in February, will play in Wales before coming over for these dates before Westport:Mon. 3rd June: White Horse Sessions, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.Wed. 5th: Harmony singing workshop , Castledawson, Co. Londonderry, 11.00 a.m.Thurs. 6th: The Rusty Spur, Claudy, Co. Londonderry, 8.00 p.m.As part of their 'The Escape Tour: Volume 1', Jessica Pearson & the East Wind (CAN) will be playing several dates in Britain, as well as Westport and the following dates in Ireland:Mon. 10th June: Wiley Fox, DublinWed. 12th: Pier Head Hotel, Mullaghmore, Co. SligoThurs. 13th: The American Bar, BelfastFri. 14th: The Cobblestone, DublinAnd Red Herring (NL) will be playing the American Bar, 65 Dock St, Belfast, on Wed. 6th, and Groucho's at Richhill, Co. Armagh, on Thurs. 7th, before Westport, together with five other dates in Britain.

Labels: Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands