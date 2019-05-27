Westport bands on tour in Ireland
13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will be playing other dates in Ireland. Uri Kohen, founder and chief organiser of the Festival, announces on Facebook:
The amazing McKay & Leigh (USA) return to Ireland for the third time. They will play a number of gigs before heading to the 13th Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival. Catch them in a venue near you:
Fri. 31st May: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 1st June: Bridge Street, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Sun. 2nd: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Mon. 3rd: Sessions in the House, Derry city
Tues. 4th: Finns Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary
Thurs. 6th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
The Local Honeys (USA), who were touring here in February, will play in Wales before coming over for these dates before Westport:
Mon. 3rd June: White Horse Sessions, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 5th: Harmony singing workshop, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry, 11.00 a.m.
Thurs. 6th: The Rusty Spur, Claudy, Co. Londonderry, 8.00 p.m.
As part of their 'The Escape Tour: Volume 1', Jessica Pearson & the East Wind (CAN) will be playing several dates in Britain, as well as Westport and the following dates in Ireland:
Mon. 10th June: Wiley Fox, Dublin
Wed. 12th: Pier Head Hotel, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo
Thurs. 13th: The American Bar, Belfast
Fri. 14th: The Cobblestone, Dublin
And Red Herring (NL) will be playing the American Bar, 65 Dock St, Belfast, on Wed. 6th, and Groucho's at Richhill, Co. Armagh, on Thurs. 7th, before Westport, together with five other dates in Britain.
