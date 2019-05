The 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is taking place in Westport, Co. Mayo, in just under two weeks.The festival will stage more then twenty-five concerts, gigs, sessions, workshops, as well as a kids' concert, square dance, luthiers showcase, and one mystery gig.Tickets for the main events are available through the festival's website . The organising committee is looking forward to welcome the entire bluegrass family to Westport on 7 June.

