Westport 2019 - under two weeks away
The 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is taking place in Westport, Co. Mayo, in just under two weeks.
The festival will stage more then twenty-five concerts, gigs, sessions, workshops, as well as a kids' concert, square dance, luthiers showcase, and one mystery gig.
Tickets for the main events are available through the festival's website. The organising committee is looking forward to welcome the entire bluegrass family to Westport on 7 June.
