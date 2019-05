With the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival now only a week away, the Bluegrass Situation (the US-based 'hub for all things roots') published two days ago a major feature and interview by Emma John - 'Uri Kohen unites a world of music at Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Ireland' as part of a summer campaign ofIt's an excellent interview for information about Uri himself, his musical background, what brought him to Westport; the genesis, growth, and character of the Festival; and the accessibility (and stamina) of bluegrass and old-time artists. Several fine photos from Westport's ample collection are included, plus a video (also on YouTube ) from the launch party on 11 May. And there are some memorable quotes. Pay special attention to the very last paragraph.

