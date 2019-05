Following the news issued on 27 April of Two Time Polka 's gigs in May and June,sends a reminder that the band will be playing two festivals on the Continent this summer.On 25 and 26 May Two Time Polka will be performing on the main stage at ZydecoZity , a festival specialising in Cajun and Zydeco music, in Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands. A month later (27, 29, 30 June) they will play at one of the biggest folk festivals in Southern Europe - Folkest at Spilimbergo, on the edge of the Italian Alps. This year's Folkest is the forty-first, running from 20 June to 22 July.

Labels: Bands, Cajun, Europe, Festivals, Folk