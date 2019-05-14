Two Time Polka on the Continent in summer
Two Time Polka's gigs in May and June, Ray Barron sends a reminder that the band will be playing two festivals on the Continent this summer.
On 25 and 26 May Two Time Polka will be performing on the main stage at ZydecoZity, a festival specialising in Cajun and Zydeco music, in Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands. A month later (27, 29, 30 June) they will play at one of the biggest folk festivals in Southern Europe - Folkest at Spilimbergo, on the edge of the Italian Alps. This year's Folkest is the forty-first, running from 20 June to 22 July.
