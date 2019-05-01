The Bluegrass Standard for mobile or desktop
The Bluegrass Standard online magazine (also on Facebook; see the BIB for 6 Feb. 2018), launched by Keith Barnacastle in June 2017, now offers special editions tailored for mobile and desktop devices. It also has an online catalogue of back issues, which readers can easily search for coverage of their favourite artists. And subscription is free! Full details are on the Bluegrass Standard's latest e-newsletter.
