Southern renaissance man and Kentucky Colonel J.D. Wilkes ] performs his first Irish solo show at the Grand Social , Dublin, on Friday 31 May at 8.00 p.m. Proving a compelling firebrand of American roots music during his two decades leading experimental rockabilly group Legendary Shack Shakers , Wilkes has a resumé and passions that extend far and wide. A visual artist, film-maker, author, and multi-instrumentalist (notably on harmonica and banjo), he’s served as a session player for, helped soundtrack HBO’s True Blood, penned a pair of books (and) and worked as an ethnomusicologist without portfolio, documenting the dying hillbilly culture of Kentucky.Dublin old-time favourites the, below) open the show. Tickets are €15 from www.tickets.ie