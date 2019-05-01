J.D. Wilkes (USA) at the Grand Social, Dublin, 31 May 2019
Southern renaissance man and Kentucky Colonel J.D. Wilkes [above] performs his first Irish solo show at the Grand Social, Dublin, on Friday 31 May at 8.00 p.m. Proving a compelling firebrand of American roots music during his two decades leading experimental rockabilly group Legendary Shack Shakers, Wilkes has a resumé and passions that extend far and wide. A visual artist, film-maker, author, and multi-instrumentalist (notably on harmonica and banjo), he’s served as a session player for Merle Haggard, helped soundtrack HBO’s True Blood, penned a pair of books (The vine that ate the South and Barn dances and jamborees across Kentucky) and worked as an ethnomusicologist without portfolio, documenting the dying hillbilly culture of Kentucky.
Dublin old-time favourites the OXO Boys (Bill Whelan, Ben Keogh, Caolan Keogh, below) open the show. Tickets are €15 from www.tickets.ie.
Col. Wilkes's Dublin concert is the first (and the only one in Ireland) in a European tour extending to 23 June and taking in Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. He can be seen (looking like a young Roscoe Holcomb) playing 'Down in the willow garden' on YouTube.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home